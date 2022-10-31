YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    PM Narendra Modi chokes up as he talks about Morbi tragedy | Video

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ahmedabad, Oct 31: Speaking at the launch of various development projects in Banaskantha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional as he talked about the Morbi bridge collapse which killed over 140 people.

    A visibly emotional Prime Minister paused while talking about the incident and then continued in his broken voice saying that he has never experienced such pain in his life.

    WATCH: PM Narendra Modi chokes up as he talks about Morbi tragedy
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "I had second thoughts about whether I should carry on with the programme or not," he said noting this was a water project which is crucial for the state.

    Earlier in the day, PM Modi has expressed his pain over the bridge collapse in Morbi.

    "When Morbi was hit by tragedy, Indians everywhere prayed. Locals helped in rescue operations," PM Modi said.

    PM Modi to visit Gujarat's Morbi on TuesdayPM Modi to visit Gujarat's Morbi on Tuesday

    "Even as I speak before you people, my heart is with those affected due to the tragedy. Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty," Hindustan Times quoted the Prime Minister as saying at the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas event in Gujarat.

    At least 132 people, many of them women and children, died after a century-old suspension bridge on Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening.

    An FIR was lodged in the bridge collapse under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed), against whoever is found responsible.

    'Terrible, shocking': World leaders condole tragic bridge collapse in Morbi'Terrible, shocking': World leaders condole tragic bridge collapse in Morbi

    He has also announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    Comments

    More BRIDGE COLLAPSE News  

    Read more about:

    bridge collapse narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X