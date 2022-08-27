India set to launch 6G services by end of this decade: PM Modi

In Pics: All you need to know about ‘Atal Bridge’, Ahmedabad's new attraction

Modi in Gujarat: PM to attend 'Khadi Utsav' today on first day of his visit

Watch: PM Modi spinning charkha at Khadi Utsav in Gujarat

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Aug 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended Khadi Utsav' in Gujarat on Friday, tried his hands on charkha (spinning wheel), a device for spinning thread or yarn from fibres.

The Utsav is being organized at Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad. Around 7,500 women khadi artisans from various districts of Gujarat participated at the event.

The event witnessed the women spinning charkha live at the same time and at the same place.

The clip of the PM spinning charkha has now gone viral.



Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, Khadi was ignored after Independence but now it can become a source of inspiration for Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

PM Shri @narendramodi addresses Khadi Utsav at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. https://t.co/ClsNLp6O8b — BJP (@BJP4India) August 27, 2022

As many as 7,500 women khadi artisans created a record on this occasion by spinning charkha (spinning wheel) at the same time and place, Modi noted in his speech. Khadi Utsav (Khadi festival) is being organised as part of the Center's "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also attended the event.