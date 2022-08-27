YouTube
    Watch: PM Modi spinning charkha at Khadi Utsav in Gujarat

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended Khadi Utsav' in Gujarat on Friday, tried his hands on charkha (spinning wheel), a device for spinning thread or yarn from fibres.

    The Utsav is being organized at Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad. Around 7,500 women khadi artisans from various districts of Gujarat participated at the event.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries his hand on a spinning wheel during 'Khadi Utsav' in Ahmedabad. (Photo credit: PTI)

    The event witnessed the women spinning charkha live at the same time and at the same place.

    The clip of the PM spinning charkha has now gone viral.

    Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, Khadi was ignored after Independence but now it can become a source of inspiration for Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

    As many as 7,500 women khadi artisans created a record on this occasion by spinning charkha (spinning wheel) at the same time and place, Modi noted in his speech. Khadi Utsav (Khadi festival) is being organised as part of the Center's "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

    Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also attended the event.

    X