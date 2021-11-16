Watch: PM Modi lands on Purvanchal Expressway in Air Force's C-130J Super Hercules; Know all about it

Most institutions lose relevance after some decades, not CAG: PM Modi on first Audit Diwas

Lucknow, Nov 16: For the mega launch of 340 km-long Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on the Purvanchal Expressway in a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.

The C-130J is the latest addition of the C-130 Hercules series and currently, it is the only model in production.

IAF C-130J Super Hercules with PM Modi onboard lands on Purvanchal Expressway pic.twitter.com/plMFIkvUP4 — Enemy Slayer (@EnemySlayer24_7) November 16, 2021

However, this is not the first time that a Super Hercules Aircraft has landed on an express way. Previously also, the Indian Air Force has conducted a mock emergency landing on NH-925 in Rajasthan's Barmer district with C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.

All you need to know about C-130J Super Hercules

The C-130J is the newest version of the C-130 Hercules and the only model in production. By July 2021, 450 C-130J aircraft had been delivered with 26 operators in 22 countries.

The Super Hercules is an excellent aircraft for emergency situations as it can land at short and rough airstrips.

Designed and manufactured by American defence company Lockheed Martin, the C-130 J provides 'superior performance and capabilities' than Hercules C130.

The Super Hercules is meant for special operations.

The C-130J was first used in 1996 and by 2013, it had completed a million flight hours worldwide.

The C-130J has a proven track record of more than 2 million flight hours as it has assisted in supporting tactical airlift, search and rescues, special operations, commercial, and refuelling missions around the globe.

Currently, the IAF has 12 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, with the first one being ordered in 2007.

The C-130J Super Hercules also has dual HUDs to help with situational awareness, block 7.0/8.1 software, installed in-line during production, automated maintenance fault reporting, Integrated defensive suite and 250-knot ramp/door.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 14:34 [IST]