For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Watch: PM Modi lands on Purvanchal Expressway in Air Force's C-130J Super Hercules; Know all about it
India
Lucknow, Nov 16: For the mega launch of 340 km-long Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on the Purvanchal Expressway in a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.
The C-130J is the latest addition of the C-130 Hercules series and currently, it is the only model in production.
IAF C-130J Super Hercules with PM Modi onboard lands on Purvanchal Expressway pic.twitter.com/plMFIkvUP4— Enemy Slayer (@EnemySlayer24_7) November 16, 2021
However, this is not the first time that a Super Hercules Aircraft has landed on an express way. Previously also, the Indian Air Force has conducted a mock emergency landing on NH-925 in Rajasthan's Barmer district with C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.
All you need to know about C-130J Super Hercules
- The C-130J is the newest version of the C-130 Hercules and the only model in production. By July 2021, 450 C-130J aircraft had been delivered with 26 operators in 22 countries.
- The Super Hercules is an excellent aircraft for emergency situations as it can land at short and rough airstrips.
- Designed and manufactured by American defence company Lockheed Martin, the C-130 J provides 'superior performance and capabilities' than Hercules C130.
- The Super Hercules is meant for special operations.
- The C-130J was first used in 1996 and by 2013, it had completed a million flight hours worldwide.
- The C-130J has a proven track record of more than 2 million flight hours as it has assisted in supporting tactical airlift, search and rescues, special operations, commercial, and refuelling missions around the globe.
- Currently, the IAF has 12 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, with the first one being ordered in 2007.
- The C-130J Super Hercules also has dual HUDs to help with situational awareness, block 7.0/8.1 software, installed in-line during production, automated maintenance fault reporting, Integrated defensive suite and 250-knot ramp/door.
Story first published: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 14:34 [IST]