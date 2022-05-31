Watch: PM Modi holds massive roadshow in Shimla to mark 8 years of his govt

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 31: Prime minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday as a huge number of supporters gathered to witness a roadshow in Shimla to mark the eighth anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party's government at centre. "The relationship between PM Modi and the people of the state is very strong," the chief minister said at the rally.

    During the roadshow, Modi came out of the cavalcade and accepted greetings of the people by taking a stroll on The Mall. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur was accompanying him.

    The Garib Kalyan Sammelan, which marks the completion of eight years of the government led by the Prime Minister, is being organised across the country at state capitals, district headquarters and Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

    The prime minister also released the 11th instalment of cash for farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. This will enable the transfer of around Rs. 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiaries and farmer families, ANI reported.

    PM Modi last visited Himachal Pradesh on December 27 to address a rally at the Paddal ground in Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's home district Mandi to mark the fourth anniversary of the BJP government in the state, ANI reported.

    narendra modi road modi government

