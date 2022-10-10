Watch: In Bihar, VIPs caught intoxicated to be kept in special cells with AC, trained dog ‘for safety’

Watch: PM Modi gets out of his car to accept people’s greetings in Jamnagar

India

oi-Deepika S

Ahmedabad, Oct 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today got off from his car and greeted people lined up to have a glimpse of him while he was on his way to attend an event in Jamnagar, Gujarat earlier this evening.

As people waved at him, PM Modi made a surprised stop-over and came out of his car to shake hands with them. He got down from his car to accept people's greetings in Jamnagar.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi got down from his car to accept people’s greetings in Jamnagar, Gujarat earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/t7iLTOs3eK — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022

PM Modi is known for such similar gestures. He stopped his motorcade to greet the by-standers who were waiting to welcome him on his maiden trip to this Himalayan nation.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 19:48 [IST]