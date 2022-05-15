Watch: PM Modi calls up Indian team after historic Thomas Cup win

New Delhi, May 15: It was a historic day for the Indian badminton team as India scripted a stunning 3-0 win over Indonesia to lift their maiden Thomas Cup title.

Taking on current holders Indonesia in the final, the Indian men's team got off to a winning start with Lakshya Sen winning the first match of the day. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty gave India a 2-0 lead before seasonod campaigner Kidambi Srikanth wrapped up the win for India with an unassailable 3-0 led.

Wishes poured in for the Indian badminton team as they became the sixth different nation to lift the Thomas Cup.

Congratulating India on their historic title, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, "The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons."

"A special interaction with our badminton champions, who have won the Thomas Cup and made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi captioned the video.

A special interaction with our badminton 🏸 champions, who have won the Thomas Cup and made 135 crore Indians proud. pic.twitter.com/KdRYVscDAK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2022

I am really honoured and thankful to our honourable Prime Minister Modiji @PMOIndia for calling and talking with me and the whole team and congratulating us for winning the Badminton World Cup ( Thomas cup)



Really appreciate your great and continous support .@BAI_Media — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) May 15, 2022

Before I can even gather my thoughts ,it was my absolute honour to have Just spoken to our honourable PM @narendramodi ji who personally called to congratulate our young team .Sir , your words of support makes this success sweeter and https://t.co/dxRnJCzlhk was MY absolute — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) May 15, 2022

Story first published: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 22:32 [IST]