Watch: Pastry chef makes life size lion out of chocolate

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 17: Phew!! This one is huge. This is about pastry chef Amaury Guichon who makes life sculptures of animals and objects made entirely out of chocolates.

    However this time, he has made something extremely challenging. In his latest post, Amaury Guichon shared a video of him making a life size lion with chocolate. The end product is a massive 5.8 inch tall sculpture of a lion. The sculpture weighs 36 kilograms. The lion which looks very life like took 5 days to complete.

    After he shared the videos on his Instagram handle, he asked users what he should make net. Amaury Guichon wrote that it took him 10 hours to only make the mane of the lion.

    "Chocolate Lion! This had to happen, I have always wanted to sculpt one of those majestic animals!

    This life size lion took me 5 days to craft out of chocolate and weight 180lb (the mane alone took me 10 hours). What should I do next? (sic)," he said.

    The Chocolate Lion! This one is massive! 5,8ft for 180lb of milk and dark chocolate.

    The mane took me 10 hours. What do you think, he also wrote

    Thursday, June 17, 2021, 15:02 [IST]
