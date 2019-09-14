  • search
Trending NRC Hindi Imposition
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WATCH: Pak Army raises white flag to retrieve body of 2 soldiers killed in ceasefire violation

    By Shreya
    |

    Srinagar, Sep 14: Pakistan Army on Saturday retrieved the bodies of two of its soldiers who were killed by the Indian Army in cross-border firing on September 11, showing a white flag, a symbol denoting truce or surrender.

    Image credit: ANI
    Image credit: ANI

    In a video shared by news agency ANI, Pak soldiers are seen retreating back with the bodies of their dead soldiers. One of the Pakistani soldiers is also seen holding a white flag.

    Reportedly, Indian Army troops killed Sepoy Ghulam Rasool in Hajipur sector of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). Sepoy Rasool hailed from Bahawalnagar, a province in Pakistani Punjab.

    Initially, Pakistani soldiers tried to recover the body by intensifying ceasefire violation. While attempting to recover a Punjabi Muslim soldier, another Pakistani Punjabi Muslim soldier was killed.

    Since abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan violated ceasefire over 300 times

    The Pakistan Army could not recover the bodies despite repeated attempts for over two days.

    On September 13, the Pakistan Army raised the white flag and recovered the bodies.

    Pakistan has violated the ceasefire over 300 times since August 5, the day India decided to abrogate Article 370.

    In September alone there have been 92 violations. In the month of August, the number of ceasefire violations reported was 305. In July 296 ceasefire violations were reported.

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan ceasefire violation

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue