WATCH: NDRF rescue a dog stuck on the roof of a hotel in flood-hit Kolhapur

    "The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated," said Mahatma Gandhi.

    In the flood-hit village Kolhapur district in Maharashtra, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescued a dog from the rooftop of a hotel, with signs of fever, the dog couldn't have survived.

    Multiple teams of the NDRF and a column of the Army are carrying out rescue operations in the flood-hit areas across the state.

    Amid the monsoon mayhem, the rescue teams is primarily on saving human lives, humanity and compassion can be seen winning the hearts on internet.

    Likewise, the NDRF effort to save the dog, did not go unnoticed. See how the, twitter reacted

    Story first published: Monday, July 26, 2021, 10:53 [IST]
    X