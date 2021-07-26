Separate force like NDRF to be formed in all Maharashtra districts: Uddhav Thackeray

WATCH: NDRF rescue a dog stuck on the roof of a hotel in flood-hit Kolhapur

"The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated," said Mahatma Gandhi.

In the flood-hit village Kolhapur district in Maharashtra, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescued a dog from the rooftop of a hotel, with signs of fever, the dog couldn't have survived.

#WATCH | National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescue a dog from the rooftop of a hotel in Shiroli area of flood-hit Kolhapur district in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/NlxD9KTCeD — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

Multiple teams of the NDRF and a column of the Army are carrying out rescue operations in the flood-hit areas across the state.

Amid the monsoon mayhem, the rescue teams is primarily on saving human lives, humanity and compassion can be seen winning the hearts on internet.

Likewise, the NDRF effort to save the dog, did not go unnoticed. See how the, twitter reacted

Ise kahte hain insaniyat... pic.twitter.com/OPkVInpGa6 — Dhananjay Tiwari (@enfuvirtide) July 26, 2021

Always tie a harness and then lower a dog. They wiggle in fear and u could lose grip and they could fall. Anyway good feat guys — murugz ophthalmix (@Murugzopthalmix) July 26, 2021

Great work — Prathamesh Suryakant Hore (@HoreSuryakant) July 26, 2021

