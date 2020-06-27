  • search
    Watch: NASA releases stunning 10-year time lapse of Sun

    New Delhi, June 27: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has released a stunning 10-year time-lapse video of the Sun, condensing a decade of activity into one hour.

    Titled 'A Decade of Sun', the video has collected over 6 lakh views on YouTube since being released on Wednesday.

    The SDO, which has been observing the Sun non-stop for more than a decade now, captures an image of the Sun every 0.75 seconds, according to the space agency.

    "SDO has gathered 425 million high-resolution images of the Sun, amassing 20 million gigabytes of data over the past 10 years. This information has enabled countless new discoveries about the workings of our closest star and how it influences the solar system," NASA said in a release.

    "The dark frames in the video are caused by Earth or the Moon eclipsing SDO as they pass between the spacecraft and the Sun. A longer blackout in 2016 was caused by a temporary issue with the AIA instrument that was successfully resolved after a week. The images where the Sun is off-center were observed when SDO was calibrating its instruments," the space agency said.

