Watch: Man accused of raping six-month-old baby girl in Indore thrashed outside court

The 21-year-old man accused of raping and killing a six-year-old baby girl in Madhya Pradesh's Indore was thrashed by the people outside a district court. The people surrounded him and thrashed him black and blue as the cops were escorting him back to the police van from the court.

Watch video here:

#WATCH: People thrash rape accused of the case where a girl under one year of age was raped and murdered in Indore. He was being presented before the District Court by the police. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/Yx5HTT8EnW — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2018

On Friday, when the Centre told the Supreme Court that the process to amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 has been launched, and the special legislation would include death penalty as punishment for raping children under 12, a six-month-old infant was raped and killed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

The blood-soaked body of the baby girl was recovered from the basement of a building in Indore, a police official said on Friday. The police identified the accused as Sunil Bheel (21), claiming that he was seen in CCTV footage, at around 4.45 am on Friday, carrying the infant on his shoulder.

The post-mortem of the infant, which was carried out at the state-run MY Hospital in Indore, suggested that she might have been raped before being killed as her private parts bore an injury mark, an official said.

The accused and the infant's parents knew each other and were in the business of selling balloon.

