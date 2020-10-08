YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Indian Air Force Day
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch: Lion obliges after forester speaks to him in Gujarati

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 08: There is no doubt that the Lion is one of the most majestic animals. He is rightly the Kind of the Jungle.

    Now, here is something interesting. A forest guard speaks to a Lion in Gujarati and he obeys. An Asiatic Lion was moving around on a deserted road in the Nihodi area of Gir in Junagadh. He was blocking the path of a forester, Mahesh Sondwara who was driving back home after duty.

    Watch: Lion obliges after forester speaks to him in Gujarati
    Representational Image

    He began speaking to the majestic beast in Gujarati and asked him to move away. He tells the Lion that he is tired and wants to go home. Mahesh then makes a sound and once again tells the Lion in Gujarati to move. The Lion in its own majestic fashion unperturbed by the vehicle light moves away.

    A Gir Forest employee finds a lion on road. He tries to explain in Gujarati, the lion that he has been working whole day and requests to now kindly let him go home.And,the King of Jungle obliges...A beautiful example of harmonious co-existence, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

    More LION News

    Read more about:

    lion gujarat

    Story first published: Thursday, October 8, 2020, 12:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X