oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 8: Noting that 'parikrama' festival of 51 'shakti peeths', holy places dedicated to various forms of goddess, begins in Gujarat's Ambaji pilgrim centre on Friday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to be part of grand exercise. "

A very auspicious occasion has arrived for the devotees in Ambaji shrine of Gujarat.

'Parikrama utsav' of 51 shaktipeeths is starting from 7 pm today.

गुजरात के अंबाजी तीर्थधाम में श्रद्धालुओं के लिए बहुत ही शुभ अवसर आया है। आज शाम 7 बजे से यहां 51 शक्तिपीठों का परिक्रमा उत्सव शुरू हो रहा है, जिसमें हमारे पुराणों की आकर्षक प्रस्तुति से जुड़ा लाइट एंड साउंड शो भी शामिल है। मेरा आग्रह है कि आप सभी इस भव्य अनुष्ठान के सहभागी बनें। pic.twitter.com/XrWciersau — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2022

This also includes a light and sound show linked to our 'puranas'. I request you all to be a part of this grand holy exercise," he tweeted.

Story first published: Friday, April 8, 2022, 16:33 [IST]