    Watch: Light and sound show on Gabbar Hill, Ambaji as 51 Shaktipeeth Parikrama begins from today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 8: Noting that 'parikrama' festival of 51 'shakti peeths', holy places dedicated to various forms of goddess, begins in Gujarat's Ambaji pilgrim centre on Friday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to be part of grand exercise. "

    PM Modi urges all to participate in 51 Shaktipeeth Parikrama at Gujarats Ambaji shrine today

    A very auspicious occasion has arrived for the devotees in Ambaji shrine of Gujarat.

    'Parikrama utsav' of 51 shaktipeeths is starting from 7 pm today.

    This also includes a light and sound show linked to our 'puranas'. I request you all to be a part of this grand holy exercise," he tweeted.

    Story first published: Friday, April 8, 2022, 16:33 [IST]
