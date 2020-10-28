Watch: Korean chef cooking 'Gigantic omelette' with 60 eggs

Old FAKE video of China made plastic eggs being sold in India goes viral again

New Delhi, Oct 28: There are two types of foodie it is being said, one who makes 60 eggs in 60 days that is one on each day, and then there comes the second kind.

A video of a Korean street vendor making just one gaint omelette out of 60 eggs has gone viral on YouTube. The video became viral with 1,90,000 likes and over 17 million views and leaving viewers spellbound.

One pack of the rolled egg of this huge omelette is priced at KRW 2,000 which is equal to $1.7.

The 16-minute-long video posted by YouTuber Yummyboy, showing the Korean street vendor whisks 2 trays full of eggs in a large bowl and adds salt for seasoning. The chef then chops some spring onion leaves, onions, carrots and meat and adds it to the egg mixture.

He then uses some oil to grease a flat pan and pours the mixture in it and keeps rolling it as it cooks while adding more mixture.

Once the gigantic 60 eggs rolled omelette block is ready, the Korean vendor cuts it into slices showing the neat and delicious looking layers within each slide as he packs and places it on a window shelf in the eatery.

The user also shared a Google maps link of the location of the food stall at Pyeongtaek Tongbok Market, Gyeonggi-do Korea with a caption that read, "Street food in depth and not boring! Yummy boy is always trying to make a good video."

Terming the rolled omelette as 'infinity omelette' and 'egg loaf', netizens go ga-ga over the video as some worry about the amount of oil used in cooking the rolled omelette while some feel 'triggered' as the chef removed the omelette but left some in the corners of the pan.

Some users wishing they could just grab whatever they want from the screen as they watch the video.