INS Kavaratti: The silent submarine killer in the seas, to be commissioned into Navy today

Watch: Key features of Indian Navy's 'vigilant', 'valiant' INS Visakhapatnam destroyer

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Nov 21: As the country is amping up its defence systems by introducing new weaponry and technology, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will formally commission INS Visakhapatnam into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Sunday. INS Visakhapatnam is the first stealth-guided missile destroyer ship of Project 15B.

INS Visakhapatnam is the lead ship of the Visakhapatnam-class stealth guided-missile destroyers of the Indian Navy. The ship is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2021.

She is vigilant,

She is valiant,

She shall always be victorious!



India’s first indigenous P15 Bravo destroyer ‘#Visakhapatnam’ ready for commissioning.



Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh to attend the ceremony in #Mumbai today.@indiannavy #INSVisakhapatnam #IndianNavy pic.twitter.com/qKDPb4P4u4 — Oneindia News (@Oneindia) November 21, 2021

The keel of Visakhapatnam was laid down on 12 October 2013 and she was launched on 20 April 2015 at Mazagon Dock Limited of Mumbai.

This was under Make In India, the ship steering and Stabliser system was Manufactured by L&T India, Hydraulics by Polyhydron Systems India. All Indigenous manufactured parts are fitted in to Ship.

INS Visakhapatnam, India's first stealth guided-missile destroyer, to be commissioned today

On 21 June 2019, a fire that started in the air conditioning room of INS Visakhapatanam resulted in the death of one contract worker. The damage from the fire was reported to be limited.

Boosting India's naval prowess!



Stealth-guided destroyer INS Visakhapatnam will be commissioned into the @indiannavy today, while INS Vela is scheduled for 25th November. pic.twitter.com/pg4fMHQ87t — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) November 21, 2021

During Navy Day 2020, Indian Navy Chief announced that the lead ship of Visakhapatnam class destroyer has started its trials.

The first and the lead ship of the Vishakhapatnam class of destroyers, INS Vishakhapatnam, was received by the Navy on 28 October 2021 and is scheduled for commissioning on 18 November.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 10:58 [IST]