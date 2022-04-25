YouTube
    WATCH: Kangaroo walks into a bar in Australia; What happens next will amuse you

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New De;hi, Apr 25: It's not unusual to see a Kangaroo hopping across an empty street in Australia. However, a video of a kangaroo entering a bar has gone viral on social media.

    In the viral clip, the kangaroo is seen walking into the bar and makes his way out of it soon. What is astonishing is that people in the bar does not even bother of the Kangaroos presence and things go as usual.

    WATCH: Kangaroo walks into a bar in Australia; What happens next will amuse you

    Shared on Instagram "australian.animals", the video has garnered more than 85,000 likes and millions of views.

    "Doesn't look 'unexpected.' Everyone just moved and went about their business. It didn't cause a fuss either. Looks like a frequent customer," a user said.

    "We love that everyone there just looked at him and was like "hm nice" and then kept waiting in line," said another.

    Kangaroos are indigenous to Australia. They have large, powerful hind legs, large feet adapted for leaping, a long muscular tail for balance, and a small head.

    Female kangaroos have a pouch called a marsupium in which joeys complete postnatal development.

    Because of its grazing habits, the kangaroo has developed specialized teeth that are rare among mammals.

    Story first published: Monday, April 25, 2022, 18:17 [IST]
