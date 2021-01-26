Zoho Founder who now lives in Tamil Nadu village awarded Padma Shri, know why

Watch: ITBP jawans celebrate Republic Day on an ice body in Ladakh

Leh, Jan 26: Be it on a frozen water body or at a high-altitude Border Outpost, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans braved the intense cold to march with the national flag on a frozen water body in Ladakh on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day.

News agency ANI shared the video in which ITBP jawans can be seen celebrating Republic Day 2021 and chanting 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Hindi' slogans at a high-altitude Border Outpost in Ladakh.

On the eve of Republic Day on Monday, 17 Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were also awarded police service medals in various categories.

Two officers, Assistant Commandant Anurag Kumar Singh and Deputy Commandant Rajesh Kumar Luthra had been decorated with police medals for gallantry, three with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 12 with police medals for Meritorious Service.

The ITBP contingent is set to be part of the Republic Day Parade on Tuesday.

