WATCH: Indian Army releases video showing valour of forces

New Delhi, Jan 15: Indian Army Day is observed on January 15 in India. To mark the day, India Army released a video showcasing the valour of the forces, the latest weapons and technology that has been incorporated by the forces.

"Every single one of them is the epitome of matchless valour and boundless determination; and embodies the motto of the Indian Army," said Service Before Self.

On #ArmyDay, a tribute to the brave soldiers of the #IndianArmy.



Every single one of them is the epitome of matchless valour and boundless determination; and embodies the motto of the Indian Army: Service Before Self. pic.twitter.com/gdByQibNS0 — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 15, 2022

PM Modi also paid rich tributes to soldiers on Indian Army Day and hailed its bravery, professionalism and invaluable contribution towards national safety.

The National Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15. On Army Day every year, tributes are paid to those soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country and the people living in it at the "Amar Jawan Jyoti" at India Gate in New Delhi on Army Day.

The day marks the taking over of the Indian Army by the first Indian Commander-in-Chief, Field Marshal K M Cariappa, on 15th January 1949. Army day is celebrated to pay homage and salute to the courageous and brave Indian soldiers who have been sacrificing their lives for protecting the country.

Story first published: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 13:32 [IST]