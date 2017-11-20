Watch: Indian army creates Guinness record, daredevilry with 58 men on a single bike

The Indian Army has created a new world record for daredevilry with 'most men on a single motorcycle' feat. In a spectacular display of breathtaking stunt, 58 men of the Army Service Corps, 'Tornadoes', set a world record on Sunday by riding a single motorcycle at the IAF base in Yelahanka of Bengaluru. With this, the Army successfully attempted the World record for 'most men on one motorcycle riding together for a distance of 1,200 meters.

A world record is nothing new for the ASC daredevils team that already has 19 national and international records to their name. Sunday's feat was their 20th world record. The daredevils rode a 500 cc Royal Enfield motorbike and one after the other, they fit themselves on the frames set to the bike.

Subedar Rampal Yadav rode the 20-year-old bike which was fit with custom-made frames to accommodate 58 men. The entire team was led by Major Bunny Sharma and the men carried off the feat with surgical precision. The ASC personnel were attempting to break their own record of 56 men on a bike which they had attempted in 2010. Clad in color-coded uniforms, the Tornadoes began their feat with a fall in and roll call.

It was not all hunky dory for the team whose first two attempts ended in failure. Undeterred, the men continued to try and create a record, which they achieved by the end of the event. In all 150 personnel of the ASC were part of the daredevil team and support staff. While the attempt was to accommodate 60 men on the bike, two could not continue with the feat.

