Watch: Huge fireball on US highway after car rams truck

New Delhi, Apr 14: A massive collision between a car and truck on a highway near Blaine in the United States sparked off a massive fire. The incident caught on camera shows a white car lose control on a ramp and ending up directly in the path of the truck.

The car heads into the highway from a ramp and it appears that the driver lost control. The car then collides with the truck causing the driver of the truck to crash into the sidewalls of the highway. After the incident, the truck catches fire.

The caption for the video titled RAW: Box Truck Fireball After Crash in Blaine reads, "a box truck erupted in a ball of flames after a crash on the Hwy. 10 overpass over Hwy. 65 around 2:30 p.m. in Blaine. - Eastbound traffic on Hwy. 10 is closed for up to two hours as the wreckage is cleared. It appeared the driver was able to exit the truck after the fire. - This was initially reported as a three-vehicle traffic crash nearby, then an update that a box truck involved had "exploded."

State Patrol has confirmed the two people involved in this crash had non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators suspect the driver of the sedan was "driving while impaired," WCCO reported, the description under the video also said.

