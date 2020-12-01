Watch: Honeybees swarm land on two flights at Kolkata airport

YouTube
    Kolkata, Dec 01: Swarms of honeybees attacked two Vistara aircraft on Sunday afternoon and Monday morning at the Kolkata airport, causing delays. On both occasions, fire brigade officials used water cannons to drive away the swarms.

    The bees were detected before passengers boarded the flights. "A team searched the area and sprayed insecticide in the surrounding places," an airport official said.

    A similar incident had occurred in 2019 when an Air India flight from Kolkata to Agartala was delayed by two and half hours after a swarm of bees was noticed in front of the cockpit window when the aircraft was taxing towards the runway.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 12:03 [IST]
