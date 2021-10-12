Watch: Heavy rains leads to waterlogging outside Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru
Bengaluru, Oct 12: Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru has led to waterlogging outside Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru. In the video shared by ANI, the passengers were seen being ferried on a tractor outside the airport.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), had predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms, along with lightning today for the city.
#WATCH | Karnataka: Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru causes waterlogging outside Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru. Passengers were seen being ferried on a tractor outside the airport.— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021
The weather department has predicted heavy rain, thunderstorm and lighting today for Bengaluru. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert as moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the city till October 15 due to a cyclonic circulation.