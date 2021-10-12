YouTube
    Watch: Heavy rains leads to waterlogging outside Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Oct 12: Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru has led to waterlogging outside Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru. In the video shared by ANI, the passengers were seen being ferried on a tractor outside the airport.

    Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), had predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms, along with lightning today for the city.

    The weather department has predicted heavy rain, thunderstorm and lighting today for Bengaluru. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert as moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the city till October 15 due to a cyclonic circulation.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 10:11 [IST]
    X