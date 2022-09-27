Are you dying at work? This 'coffin chair' is the perfect find for you

Watch: Greatest pleasure is trying to do what everybody says 'can't be done', says Ratan Tata

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Sep 27: Who, in India, does not know business tycoon Ratan Tata? Former Tata group chairman Ratan Tata is known for his kindness, expertise in the business and also for his motivational speeches and quotes which people across all age groups and societies like and are inspired by.

A clip of Ratan Tata's speech was shared on Twitter recently by RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka. In the clip, the 84-year-old Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group of Industries talked about what really excites him or his greatest pleasure.

Ratan Tata said in the video, "The greatest pleasure I've had is trying to do something, everybody says could not be done."

The video is being loved by the netizens who are praising his humility. The video has so far garnered nearly 1700 likes and retweeted by around 250 people.

Dramatic video of Pakistan passenger stripping, kicking window onboard flight goes viral

While reacting over the video, one netizen said, "True. So when the Automobile industry told Ratan Tata that manufacturing a passenger car under Rs. 1,00,000 was not possible, he went ahead and manufactured the "impossible". He executed the project very passionately and proved all those who said "it can't be done" wrong."

Another one wrote, " A lot more than a normal man can think !! There has to be something like super power to have this kind of a soul on the earth , to do so much in so many ways!! He only knows the prices he might have paid for practising the ethics. May god be with him."

Let's look at some of the motivating mantras by Ratan Tata which are no less than guiding lights:

"Ups and downs in life are very important to keep us going because a straight line, even in an ECG. means we are not alive." "Business need to go beyond the interest of their companies to the communities they serve." "If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together." "Take the stones people throw at you. And use them to build a monument." "Power and wealth are not two of my main stakes." "None can destroy iron, but its rust can. Likewise, none can destroy a person, but his own mindset can." "I may have hurt some people along the way, but I would like to be seen as somebody who has done his best to do the right thing for any situation and not compromised."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 12:18 [IST]