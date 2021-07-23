Watch: Golden toilet, kitchen found in Russian traffic cop's lavish mansion during bribery probe

A mini fridge, iPad, television: Is this the world’s most hi-tech auto rickshaw

Moscow, July 23: A Russian police officer whose house was raided on corruption charges recently uncovered a golden toilet and other luxury items in a traffic police officer's mansion.

Col Alexei Safonov, head of traffic police in the southern Stavropol region, allegedly took bribes for issuing fake permits to businesses, enabling drivers to pass through checkpoints with unauthorised cargoes of grain and materials.

According to Daily Mail, the cop was busted along with 35 of his officers who were accused of running a 'Mafia gang'.

Alexei Safonov was arrested with six others following the raid by the Investigative Committee (SK).

Footage of the raid shows a luxury villa allegedly belonging to the crime gang, with gold ornamentation inside, including the bathroom and kitchen.

During investigations, the committee officers found direct evidence of a recent bribe of 2 lakh pounds (which is about Rs 2.04 crore) and the investigation is still going on.