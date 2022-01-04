Watch: Girls trip and fall during massive Congress sponsored marathon in UP

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 04: At a woman marathon organised by the Congress in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a stampede like situation was reported. The event was organised by the Congress under its poll campaign in UP, 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon.'

    Videos show some girls tripping and falling to the ground while running the marathon. Others from behind had to stop suddenly and this led to more women falling down.

    Congress leader and former Bareilly mayor Supriya Aron said there is nothing to worry. "When a stampede can happen in Vaishno Devi, these are just girls. It is human nature. But I want to apologise."

    Shocking visuals from Bareilly, #UttarPradesh!! A stampede like situation has occurred at the Congress marathon. Several girls fell & have been hurt. Thankfully no lives were lost. Is it right to play with human lives to fulfill your political ambitions,
    @priyankagandhi ji, BJP leader, Priti Gandhi said in a tweet.

    Some of the participants received injuries. Despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases the participants were seen without masks.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 13:41 [IST]
