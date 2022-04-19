Smriti Irani sets new ‘mother’ standards with her heartfelt post for her daughter

Video of a grumpy cat giving into adorable puppies is what you need to watch to beat the heatwave

Why is 'Cancel IPL' trending on Twitter?

Viral video: Watch UP bride slaps groom twice during 'Jaimala' ceremony

WATCH: Forest fires flare up in Uttarakhand as temperatures soar

India

oi-Deepika S

Dehradun, Apr 19: Forest fire that flared up in Uttarakhand on Tuesday as temperatures soared has reached boys hostel of Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Government Institute Of Medical Science and Research in Srinagar.

According to the forest department, around 198.9 hectares of forest land gutted in 117 fresh incidents of wildfires over the last 12 hours.

Around 117 fresh forest fire incidents were reported with Garhwal region accounting for 32 of them, Kumaon region 75 and wildlife areas 10.

#WATCH | Forest fire reaches boys hostel of Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Government Institute Of Medical Science and Research in Srinagar, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/cHdXcFXeKk — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 19, 2022

While, 198.9 hectares of forest land has been destroyed in these fires causing an economic damage of Rs 5.28 lakh, the department said. On Monday, 27 forest fire incidents were reported in Uttarakhand.

Chief Conservator of Forest, forest fire and disaster management, Nishant Verma, said the fire season which began this year on February 15 has affected 1020.29 hectares of forest land which also includes 724.93 hectares of reserved forest area.

However, fortunately there have been no human casualties in the forest blazes this year, he said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has asked officials to control the situation by involving local people.

It is hot not just in Dehradun and adjoining areas but also in the hills. Dehrdaun on Tuesday recorded a maximum of 40 degree celsius.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 21:13 [IST]