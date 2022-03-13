YouTube
    Watch: Fire continues to rage at godown for more than 12 hours in Kolkata

    New Delhi, Mar 13: A massive fire that broke out at a godown in West Bengal's Kolkata continued to rage even after 12 hours on Sunday.

    Watch: Fire continues to rage at godown for more than 12 hours in Kolkata

    The fire broke out at a godown in Mehar Ali lane in the Tangra area of Kolkata on Saturday night and firefighters were immediately rushed to the spot. An official said the fire "was not completely extinguished even after 10 hours" as there were some highly inflammable materials in the godown.

    "The fire has not been completely extinguished even after 10 hours as there are some highly inflammable materials in the godown and we are not able to enter inside. Two fire brigade personnel were injured during the dousing operation," Debtanu Ghosh, a divisional fire officer, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

    Sunday, March 13, 2022, 10:36 [IST]
    X