    Watch: Family carry four year old girl’s dead body after being denied ambulance

    New Delhi, Jun 10: A family in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh carried the dead body of a four year old girl on their shoulders as the authorities allegedly failed to provide a hearse to them to return to their village.

    The family of the child said that they first took her to Buxwaha Health Centre on Monday for treatment.

    Watch: Family carry four year old girl’s dead body after being denied ambulance
    Image Courtesy: @Anurag_Dwary

    The family then rushed her to the adjoining Damoha the same day as her condition deteriorated, but she died, an NDTV report said.

    The family said that they did not get a positive response after they asked the hospital staff for an ambulance to carry the body of the girl back home. We then wrapped her body in a blanket and boarded a bus to Buxwaha as we did not have money to arrange for a private vehicle, the girl's grandfather Mansukh Ahirwar said.

    The girl's father Laxman Ahirwar said after reaching Buxwaha they asked the panchayat to provide a vehicle so that they could take the body to Paudi village, but they refused.

    Damoh civil surgeon Dr. Mamta Timor however denied the claim and said that nobody came to her and they do have a hearse van. We can also arrange it from some NGO or Red Cross, she also said.

    ambulance death madhya pradesh

    Story first published: Friday, June 10, 2022, 12:02 [IST]
