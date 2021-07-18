WATCH: Driver halts train in time, saves life of elderly man

With record speed of 99.38 kmph, Goods trains on dedicated corridor runs faster than Rajdhani

Mumbai, July 18: The drivers of a Mumbai-Varanasi train managed to halt his train in time and save the life of a 70-year-old man who was crossing the track, fell and got stuck under the train.

The incident took place around 12.45 pm when the train started from platform no. 4 of the Kalyan railway station in neighbouring Thane district.

A video of the railway staff rescuing the elderly man stuck between the tracks was shared on Twitter by the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Railway.

"Alert Loco Pilots of Mumbai-Varanasi train (02193) applied emergency brakes immediately after starting the train from Kalyan station & saved the life of a senior citizen who was crossing tracks," reads the captions shared alongside the video.

Alert Loco Pilots of Mumbai-Varanasi train (02193) applied emergency brakes immediately after starting the train from Kalyan station & saved the life of a senior citizen who was crossing tracks.



Please do not cross tracks in an unauthorized manner. It can be fatal. pic.twitter.com/hHCtn9bVIu — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 18, 2021

"Please do not cross tracks in an unauthorized manner. It can be fatal," adds the caption.

Chief Permanent Way Inspector (CPWI) Santosh Kumar then shouted to caution loco pilot S K Pradhan and assistant loco pilot Ravi Shankar G.

The two loco pilots immediately applied emergency brakes and pulled up the elderly man from under the train, the release said.

After the incident, the Central Railway issued an advisory asking people not to cross rail tracks, and warned that it could prove fatal.

The Central Railway's General Manager, Alok Kansal, announced a cash reward of Rs 2,000 cash each for the two loco pilots and CPWI for their timely act of saving the man's life, officials said.

Story first published: Sunday, July 18, 2021, 22:25 [IST]