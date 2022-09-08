Watch: DRDO, Indian Army successfully conduct six flight tests of QRSAM weapon system

Independence Day 2022: In a first, home-grown howitzer gun to be part of 21-gun salute

New Delhi, Sep 08: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Army have successfully completed six flight tests of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system from Chandipur off the Odisha coast today, according to a statement issued by the ministry of defence. What makes this weapon system unique is that it can operate on the move with search and track capability and fire on short halt.

"During these tests, all the mission objectives were met establishing pin-point accuracy of the weapon system with state-of-the-art guidance and control algorithms including warhead chain," said the release.

On the successful flight trials, defence minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO and the Indian Army. Singh exuded confidence that the QRSAM weapon system will be an excellent force multiplier for the Armed Forces.

The tests were conducted in the final deployment configuration consisting of all indigenously developed sub-systems, including the missile with indigenous Radio Frequency (RF) seeker, mobile launcher, fully automated command and control system, surveillance and multi-function Radars.

The release also said that the uniqueness of the QRSAM weapon system is that it can operate on the move with search and track capability and fire on short halt.

The tests were carried out against high-speed aerial targets mimicking various types of threats to evaluate the capability of the weapon systems under different scenarios. The performance was also evaluated under day and night operation scenarios.

"The performance of the system was confirmed from the data captured by a number of Range instruments like Telemetry, Radar and Electro Optical Tracking Systems (EOTS) deployed by ITR," read the release.