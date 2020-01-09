  • search
    WATCH: Dog wears helmet for safety in Chennai

    Chennai, Jan 09: How often do you take care of the road safety norms while taking out your pets? Maybe most of us don't even think about it. But after watching the adorable video of a dog in Chennai, Tamil Nadu all the dog lovers will now take a call on that.

    The video is winning the hearts of the netizens. In the video, a pet dog is seen travelling on a two-wheeler wearing a helmet. The video was so delightful that it was widely circulated online.

    WATCH: Dog wearing helmet for safety in Chennai
    Video grab Courtesy @Twitter

    The lovely pooch was seen sitting quite, riding pillion behind his master on a bike, and keeping its front two-limbs on his master's shoulder.

    The civilized fury-friend seems to keep the traffic rules in mind by wearing a helmet. Reportedly, the video was shot somewhere in Virugambakkam area in Chennai and has left the netizens amazed.

    Meanwhile, the video has collected almost 59,000 views and more than 4,500 'likes'.

    Earlier, in October, an image of a dog in Delhi, riding behind its owner, had similarly gone viral online.

    So, next time are you taking your fury-friend on a joy-ride putting helmet?

