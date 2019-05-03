  • search
    Watch: Cyclone Fani blows-off the roof of AIIMS hostel!

    Bhubaneswar, May 03: Cyclone Fani made landfall today in Odisha and left a trail of destruction in coastal regions of the state. Despite all the precautions and rescue teams being on high alert, six people have died in Odisha.

    Image credit: Twitter/ @DG_PIB

    Fani's intensity has come down now and the IMD tweeted that the wind speeds began reducing approximately 3 hours it made the landfall. But in the first 2-3 hours when the wind speeds were almost 200 kms/hour, the severe cyclonic strom damaged thousands of buildings, uprooted trees and electric poles, and left the coastal parts of Odisha devastated.

    Press Information Bureau (PIB) chief Sitanshu Kar posted a video of the roof AIIMS undergraduate hostel's roof being blown away the storm. All the patients, staff and the students at AIIMS Bhubaneswar are safe. "Extensive damage to structure of AIIMS Bhubaneswar reported due to Cyclone Fani . All patients,staff, students safe.Many water tanks have blown off, lighting poles are down, airconditioners damaged. We have enough supplies, ready to support the state," Kar quoted Health Secretary Preeti Sudan as saying.

    Large areas in the seaside pilgrim town of Puri and other places were submerged with water as heavy rains battered the entire coastal belt of the state. Several trees were uprooted and thatched structures destroyed at some places including Bhubaneswar.

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 14:19 [IST]
