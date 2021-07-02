Watch: Crocodile takes a stroll on the streets of this village in Karnataka

YouTube
    By
    What would you do if you see a crocodile roaming the streets. Run of course. Now here is an incident in which panic gripped a village in Karnataka after a crocodile was seen roaming the streets.

    The croc was believed to have strayed into the Kogilabanna village of Uttara Kannada district in the early hours. It is said that the crocodile strayed into the village from the Kali river in Dandeli town, 5 kilometres from Kogilabanna.

    A video of the reptile walking the streets was caught on camera and as the locals got to know of the same many including children followed the crocodile. Quoting a local source, The News Minute reported that the reptile came from the river and walked around for about 30 minutes. All of us were surprised and stayed away from the reptile. We later informed the forest department the local source also said.

    Story first published: Friday, July 2, 2021, 10:52 [IST]
