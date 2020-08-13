Watch: COVID-19 nurse pours out bucket of sweat from her PPE kit China

New Delhi, Aug 13: A video showing a nurse who was on coronavirus testing duty in China's Urumqi, poring out sweat rom her PPE suit has gone viral.

The medical worker can be seen removing plastic bags from her feet and lifting the trousers to let the sweat out during a break.

It can be seen in the video, sweat splashing out, crating puddles on the floor.

Doctors, nurses and medical staff around the world are on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19. They have been working day and night while some contract the virus, some died due to the infection, some not get paid.

We can see through images and video how tough their work is to continuous in PPE kits and face masks for hours at a stretch impacts the bodies of the medical staff members.

In the following video, it shows a doctor removing a hazmat suit after having donned it for hours. And the moment she removes it, bucket full of sweat seem to gush out of her PPE kit.