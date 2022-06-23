Watch: Bottles thrown at former Deputy CM O Panneerselvam at AIADMK meet

Would have preferred OPS as CM had he not stepped down: Sasikala in new viral audio tape

Chennai, Jun 23: The AIADMK General Council meeting witnessed a lot of drama on Thursday as bottles were hurled at the AIADMK coordinator and former Deputy CM O Panneerselvam.

All the 23 resolutions were rejected at the meet held at Shrivaaru Venkatachalapathy Palace, Vanagaram in Chennai.

In the viral clip doing rounds on social media sites, bottles were thrown at Panneerselvam as he walked out halfway through the meeting.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Bottles hurled at AIADMK coordinator and former Deputy CM O Panneerselvam at the party's General Council Meeting today. The meeting took place at Shrivaaru Venkatachalapathy Palace, Vanagaram in Chennai.



He walked out halfway through the meeting. pic.twitter.com/lVb1AdvAGt — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

The meeting took place at Shrivaaru Venkatachalapathy Palace, Vanagaram in Chennai.

After the resolutions were rejected supporters of O Panneerselvam, who wanted to have the dual leadership format in the party to continue, staged a walkout from the meeting.

"All members rejected all the 23 resolutions and the only demand of General committee members is on single leadership. When the next General Committee meeting is convened, all these along with resolutions for single leadership will be adopted," news agency ANI quoted AIADMK Deputy Coordinator KP Munusamy as saying.

He further said that when the next General Council Meeting happens, all the 23 resolutions and a single leadership resolution will be passed.

Story first published: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 14:47 [IST]