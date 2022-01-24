YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch: Bihar minister's son beaten up after allegedly opening fire on children playing cricket

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bettiah, Jan 24: A Bihar minister's son and brother were roughed up in West Champaran district on Sunday, after they allegedly opened fire on a group of villagers following a dispute.

    Watch: Bihar ministers son beaten up after allegedly opening fire on children playing cricket

    Bablu Kumar, whose father Narayan Prasad is a BJP leader and the state minister for tourism, was attacked at Haradiya Koeri Tola village in Mofussil police station area.

    News channels beamed footage in which the minister's son can be seen being thrashed by a group of villagers, who also snatched away a gun he was carrying.

    According to Superintendent of Police Upendra Verma, Kumar was accompanied by uncle Harendra Prasad, manager Vijay Sah and other associates, all of whom sustained injuries in the clash. They claimed they went to the spot upon learning about an "encroachment" on an orchard, and were assaulted there and robbed of the licensed gun, and that their vehicles were vandalised.

    However, the villagers alleged that the minister's family members had taken exception to some children playing cricket there, and the situation went out of hand when Kumar fired a shot in the air.

    The minister's son, who along with other injured persons is admitted to a hospital, has asserted that no shot was fired.

    ''Both sides got injured due to stone-pelting. They (victim's kin) were hurling bricks... No firing by my son, the revolver was snatched. All these are mere rumours to defame...,'' Bihar Tourism Minister Narayan Prasad said.

    Heavy police deployment has been made in the area to maintain order and further investigation is underway, said the SP.

    More BIHAR News  

    Read more about:

    bihar

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X