    WATCH: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacked by man at his hometown

    Patna, Mar 27: In a major security breach, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was attacked by a man during a public programme at his hometown, Bakhtiyarpur on Sunday. The identity of the attacker, who is understood to have been arrested by the police, was not known immediately.

    Officials were tight-lipped about the incident though highly placed sources said it took place in Bakhtiyarpur where Kumar was meeting his old associates.

    The chief minister, who has spent his early childhood in Bakhtiyarpur, was paying floral tributes to the statue of a freedom fighter from the area. CCTV footage shows the assailant, in his late 20s or early 30s, coming from behind and landing a blow on the septuagenarian's face.

    Clad in a T-shirt and trousers, the assailant is soon overpowered by the chief minister's security staff who quickly hand him over to the police.

    Another footage shows the alleged assailant being dragged away by the policemen who mutter under their breath "paagal hai" (he is crazy).

    X