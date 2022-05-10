Watch: Anti-encroachment drive underway at south, north Delhi

New Delhi, May 10: A day after the stir at Shaheen Bagh, security personnel were deployed at the New Friends Colony as the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) began its planned demolition drive.

A bulldozer was brought to the area for the anti-encroachment exercise. The BJP run civic body was carrying out the first phase of the anti-encroachment drive from May 4 to May 13 in several parts of South Delhi.

#WATCH Bulldozer being brought to New Friends Colony area of Delhi where the South Delhi Municipal Corporation is set to carry out an anti-encroachment drive pic.twitter.com/3PorPPiao3 — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

Further a drive was also underway at Mangolpuri by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

#WATCH Anti-encroachment demolition drive underway in Delhi's Mangolpuri by North Delhi Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/8Y9oU8NHeU — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

These developments come a day after massive protests rocked Shaheen Bagh when the civic body officials reached the spot with bulldozers. The drive was however halted and an MLA belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also joined the agitation.

The Supreme Court asked the petitioners one of them being the Delhi unit of the CPI-M to move the High Court as it refused to entertain the plea against the anti-encroachment drive.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 11:34 [IST]