Watch: Alert Tehsildar storms into masjid in Kolar, stops namaz

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolar, May 01: A case has been filed against 10 persons for violating lockdown norms and offering namaz at a masjid in Kolar, Karnataka.

A group of 10 persons had gathered at a masjid and offered Asar Namaz. The masjid is located at the Municipal Hospital Road, Kolar.

However the Tehsildar of Kolar, Shobita sprung into action and immediately reached the spot. She called the persons present and asks them what is happening. To this they reply that this is the first time it was happening.

Group of 10 people offered Asar Namaz yesterday in a Masjid at Municipal Hospital Road Kolar ,violating lockdown rules .Shobita R ,Tehsildar Kolar immediately reached on spot and booked the case against them.Later all were released on bail..@NewsNationTV pic.twitter.com/uFDYhsHdRS — yasir mushtaq (@path2shah) May 1, 2020

Who has asked you to come here, she asks and then the persons apologise. However the Tehsildar tells them to stay where they were. A case was booked against the ten persons.

They were however granted bail later.

Religious places have been ordered to remain shut in view of the ongoing lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ordered a nation-wide lockdown until May 3. All religious services, flights, trains and educational institutions have been suspended during this period and the government has taken no call as yet on whether or not to resume these services. The Centre had also said that those found to be violating the lockdown norms are liable to be punished.