WATCH: Alert passenger saves Indore woman from falling under train while boarding moving train in MP

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 19: A woman fellow passenger trying to board a moving train in Indore fell off but was saved due to the alertness of co-passengers in the train in Madhya Pradesh.

According to Khemraj Meena, Railway PRO, the incident happened on Tuesday.

The woman slipped off and fell off from the moving train and got stuck between the station and the platform, said a police official. Indore: A group of alert passengers garnered praise online after they saved a woman from falling under a moving train in the nick of time.4 hours ago.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Fellow passengers saved the life of a woman in Indore who was trying to board a moving train, yesterday.



(Video source: Railway Protection Force, Indore) pic.twitter.com/0HgbYLrnwq — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2021

"The woman passenger was boarding a train along with a man and a child. After keeping the luggage inside the train, the man and the child boarded the train. The woman slipped off and fell off from the moving train and got stuck between the station and the platform," said Meena.

Because of the alertness of co-passengers, they pulled the chain on time so the train stopped and the woman was rescued," he added.

Story first published: Thursday, August 19, 2021, 11:47 [IST]