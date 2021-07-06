Well, this son found out through RTI that his estranged wife was married to his father

WATCH: A pride of lions pay surprise visit to Gujarat port

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 06: On social media, we come across videos that are far from our wildest imaginations. This time, it is a pride of lion. A family of five lions, walking together on a road to reach Pipavav Port in Gujarat has gone viral.

The video shows that there are nearly five lionesses, including two cubs paying a surprise visit to workers at a Gujarat port. The video is one of the amazing things that we have seen in a long time and has garnered thousands of likes within a few hours of posting.

"This is not #Africa it's #India a pride of lions walking at Pipavav port," posted a twitter user. However, we could not confirm the authenticity of the video.

Lions are a source of pride for India, particularly in Gujarat and their numbers have now risen to an estimated 674 in the Gir forest region.

As per the May 2015 census, there were 523 Asiatic lions in Gir, an increase of 27 per cent from 2010.

Last year, the "Poonam Avlokan (full-moon night estimation exercise)" showed that the lions'' population had reached 674, a 28.87 per cent increase in Gujarat. It was the highest growth rate recorded so far.

As per 2020 data, Gujarat hosts 674 lions, of which161 males, 260 females, 116 sub-adult lions and 137 cubs.