Watch: 3-year-old files 'FIR' against mom for stealing candies; cop promises action!

India

Bhopal, Oct 18: A video of an upset toddler complaining about his life's biggest grievance, his mother stealing his candies and chocolates has gone viral on social media.

Reportedly, the kid insisted his father to take him to the police station because his mother stole his candies.

In the viral video, a 3-year-old kid is seen explaining his problem to the sub-inspector in Burhanpur's Dedtalai.

"Ammi stole my candies, put her in jail," the kid told sub-inspector Priyanka Nayak.

अम्मी ने 3 साल के बच्चे की चॉकलेट छुपाई तो बच्चा FIR कराने थाने पहुंच गया। 😅



थाने पहुंच कर उसने कहा मम्मी ने मेरी टॉफी चुरा ली।



वीडियो MP के बुरहानपुर का। pic.twitter.com/pswNYlTkgb — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) October 17, 2022

Unable to control her laugh, Nayak asks him some questions and makes not of his concerns, pretending to have registered his complaint.

Further, the kid can be seen "signing" the piece of paper, while the police officer assures him that his mother would be arrested soon.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens were amused by the grit of the child, considering how other kids of his age are usually afraid of police.

"It is astonishing to see this level of awareness about child rights among kids of Madhya Pradesh. One may not like this act, but it is really surprising that the kid acted out of his volition and knew that a complaint could be made to police.