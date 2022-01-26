YouTube
    Watch: 1st-time cockpit view from fighter jets at Republic Day flypast will give you goosebumps

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 26: For the first time, viewers of the Republic Day Parade 2022 got to see breathtaking visuals of fly-past formations from the cockpit. Special arrangements were made to introduce the cockpit view and pilot view of the flypast.

    A total of 59 cameras and 160 personnel have been engaged for this cockpit coverage of the IAF's flypast. The special arrangement was made as this year's flypast was the 'grandest and the largest with the participation of 75 aircraft marking the 75 years of the Independence, commemorating which India is celebrating the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.

    The flypast concluded with 17 Jaguar fighter aircraft flying in the 'Amrit' formation to commemorate the 75 years of Independence.

    republic day indian air force

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 14:26 [IST]
    X