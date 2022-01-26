Watch: 1st-time cockpit view from fighter jets at Republic Day flypast will give you goosebumps

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 26: For the first time, viewers of the Republic Day Parade 2022 got to see breathtaking visuals of fly-past formations from the cockpit. Special arrangements were made to introduce the cockpit view and pilot view of the flypast.

A total of 59 cameras and 160 personnel have been engaged for this cockpit coverage of the IAF's flypast. The special arrangement was made as this year's flypast was the 'grandest and the largest with the participation of 75 aircraft marking the 75 years of the Independence, commemorating which India is celebrating the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.

The flypast concluded with 17 Jaguar fighter aircraft flying in the 'Amrit' formation to commemorate the 75 years of Independence.

The cockpit view of #Rudra formation let by Col Sudipto Chaki of 301 Army Aviation Special Operations Sqn with National Flag comprising two Dhruv helicopters and two ALH Rudra Helicopters.#AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/njbA1yonD0 — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) January 26, 2022

The cockpit view of #Rahat formation comprising five ALH ac flying in five ac #Arrowhead formation. The formation flying at 60m AOL over water channel North of Rajpath. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/NAelaGCcFc — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) January 26, 2022

The cockpit view of #Meghna formation comprising CH-47 Chinook ac in lead and four Mi-17 1V ac in echelon, flying in five ac 'Arrowhead' formation. The formation flying at 80m AOL over water channel North of Rajpath. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/TDnwaQOJzh — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) January 26, 2022

The cockpit view of #Eklavya formation comprising one Mi-35 ac in lead with four Apache helicopters in echelon flying in five ac 'Arrowhead" formation. The formation is flying at 60m AOL over the water channel North of Rajpath. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/Ux7zZdCZ2R — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) January 26, 2022

The cockpit view of #Tangail formation comprising one Dakota ac in lead with two Dornier ac in echelon flying in Vic' formation. The formation flying at 300m AOL over the water channel North of Rajpath. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/JP3fLrdOL6 — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) January 26, 2022

Cockpit view of #Baaz formation comprising 1 Rafale, 2 Jaguar, 2 MiG-29 UPG, 2 Su-30 MI ac in seven ac 'Arrowhead' formation flying at 300m AOL. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/53JEpxscgV — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) January 26, 2022

Cockpit view of #Varuna formation comprising 1 P8i ac with 2 MiG-29K ac in echelon flying in Vic formation at 360 AOL behind Trishul formation.#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/yDGHMooWox — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) January 26, 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 14:26 [IST]