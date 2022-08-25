Savarkar’s narrative likely to play out at Ganesh pandals in Karnataka

Watch: 18 feet tall gold idol of Lord Ganesh being made in UP

New Delhi, Aug 25: Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Ganeshotsav is a ten day long festival that culminates on Anant Chaturdashi.

This year's Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 falls on August 31 and the Ganesh Visarjan is held on September 9. While preparations are in full swings in Chandausi Uttar Pradesh an 18 feet tall gold bedecked idol for Ganesh Chaturthi is being sculpted.

News agency ANI has shared a video of the statue being prepared.

Swarna Ganesh' adorned with gold is being made in UP's Chandausi for Ganesh Chaturthi. It will be an 18 feet tall idol. It is being prepared with gold decorative items on the lines of Tirupati Balaji," says Ajay Arya, a person associated with the project, ANI said in the tweet while sharing the video.

#WATCH | 'Swarna Ganesh' adorned with gold is being made in UP's Chandausi for Ganesh Chaturthi



"It will be an 18 feet tall idol. It is being prepared with gold decorative items on the lines of Tirupati Balaji," says Ajay Arya, a person associated with the project pic.twitter.com/B5RH2eXTnh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 25, 2022

The festival is immensely popular in Maharashtra and Karnataka. During the festival devotees sing hymns, offer prasad in the honour of the Lord during the ten days that the festival is celebrated.