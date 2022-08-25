YouTube
  • search
Trending Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Watch: 18 feet tall gold idol of Lord Ganesh being made in UP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 25: Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Ganeshotsav is a ten day long festival that culminates on Anant Chaturdashi.

    This year's Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 falls on August 31 and the Ganesh Visarjan is held on September 9. While preparations are in full swings in Chandausi Uttar Pradesh an 18 feet tall gold bedecked idol for Ganesh Chaturthi is being sculpted.

    Watch: 18 feet tall gold idol of Lord Ganesh being made in UP
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    News agency ANI has shared a video of the statue being prepared.

    Swarna Ganesh' adorned with gold is being made in UP's Chandausi for Ganesh Chaturthi. It will be an 18 feet tall idol. It is being prepared with gold decorative items on the lines of Tirupati Balaji," says Ajay Arya, a person associated with the project, ANI said in the tweet while sharing the video.

    Viral video: Little boy loses dad in crowd, what happens next will melt your heartViral video: Little boy loses dad in crowd, what happens next will melt your heart

    The festival is immensely popular in Maharashtra and Karnataka. During the festival devotees sing hymns, offer prasad in the honour of the Lord during the ten days that the festival is celebrated.

    Comments

    More GANESH CHATURTHI News  

    Read more about:

    ganesh chaturthi festival uttar pradesh viral news

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X