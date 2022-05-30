Was Sidhu Moosewala murder plotted in Tihar jail?

From terror being outsourced to gangsters to murders, security in Punjab has

New Delhi, May 30: Famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

Moosewala's cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

"This incident seems to be a case of an inter-gang rivalry," Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra said, adding the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the killing.

He said at least three weapons including 9 mm and 455 bore were used and 30 empty cases were recovered from the site, news agency PTI reported.

The police said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind this incident, adding that one of the members of the Bishnoi gang from Canada had taken the responsibility of the murder.

There is a rivalry between Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Lucky Patial gang, police sources said.

The Punjab police will now seek the remand of Bishnoi who is lodged in the Tihar Jail Number 8. He will be questioned by the police soon.

As his government drew flak over the killing, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said no one involved in the gruesome murder will be spared and appealed for calm. "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm," he tweeted.

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said the culprits will be given the harshest punishment.

"Sidhu Moosewala's murder is saddening and shocking...Culprits will be given the harshest punishment. I request everyone to remain strong and maintain peace," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Story first published: Monday, May 30, 2022, 13:37 [IST]