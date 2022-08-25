Was paid Rs 30,000 by Pakistan colonel to strike in India says captured terrorist

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 25: A Pakistani terrorist who was captured by the Indian Army said that he was given Rs 30,000 by a Pakistan colonel to carry out an attack in India.

A terrorist was captured and two others died in a landmine blast as the Indian Army foiled two infiltration bids in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir over the last two days. The captured man who had been arrested for crossing the Line of Control (LoC) said that he was paid Rs 30,000 by a colonel in Pakistan to carry out an attack in India.

The capture took place early on August 21 after soldiers deployed in the Hangar sector of Nowshera region spotted movement of two to three terrorists on own side of the LoC the a note from the Army said. One of the infiltrators was close to the Indian post and was trying to cut the fence. When he tried to flee, the soldiers opened fire in which he was injured and then captured.

Two other infiltrators managed to run back into Pakistan occupied territory, taking cover in the dene jungle. "The injured Pakistani terrorist was captured alive and provided with immediate medical aid and lifesaving surgery was carried out," the Army said.

He was identified as Tabarak Hussain, resident of Sabzkot in Kotli district of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Army said that during the interrogation he revealed that he was sent by Colonel Yunus Chaudhary of Pakistan's intelligence agency. He was carrying the Pakistan 30,000 Rupees that the colonel had given to him.

Hussain said that he was part of the squad that carried out recces of Indian forward and got the final go-ahead on August 21.

"Incidentally, the individual was earlier captured by Indian Army from the same sector in 2016 along with his brother Haroon Ali, and was repatriated on humanitarian grounds in November 2017," the Army said.,

In the other bid that was foiled on August 22 night a group of two to three terrorists tried to infiltrate at the Lam sector. Our alert troops were able to observe the terrorists the Army said.

"As they moved ahead into our minefields, a series of mines got activated and two terrorists got eliminated on the spot," the Army added. Their accomplices were possibly injured and might have gone back taking advantage go the inclement weather and dense foliage, the Army also said.

The bodies spotted the next morning using a quadcopter and were later recovered along with one Ak-56 rifle, bullets and ration. "As the area is heavily mined, the search operation is being carried out carefully and is still under progress. More recoveries in the area are expected," the Army also said.

Thursday, August 25, 2022, 8:04 [IST]