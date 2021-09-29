Was paid Rs 20,000 to deliver arms after infiltrating says Lashkar terrorist

New Delhi, Sep 29: A 19 year old terrorist from Pakistan said that he was paid Rs 20,000 by his handlers too cross over to India. He was told that he had to take arms supplies to Pattan in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said that he was promised a second instalment of Rs 30,000 after the arms were delivered. The terrorist Ali Babar Patra had surrendered to the Indian Army during a counter-infiltration operation by the Army in Uri on Monday. He also said that he was trained at a Lashkar-e-Tayiba camp in Muzaffarabad and later infiltrated with a group of six other terrorists on September 18.

An infiltration bid was made by Pakistani terrorists along the Line of Control in Uri Sector on the intervening night of 18/ 19 September 2021 and the same was eliminated over succeeding nights, the Indian Army said..

Taking advantage of dark night, uneven ground, bad weather and thick undergrowth, Pakistan harboured terrorist group Lashkar-e-Tayiba attempted to infiltrate six terrorists from the general area of Pakistani post Jabri. During the infiltration attempt, while two terrorists were crossing the LC, own patrolling party established contact with them. Taking advantage of the thick undergrowth, four terrorists ran back towards the POK side of LC while remaining two terrorists managed to enter into own area.

Additional forces were inducted and multiple patrols were launched in the suspected areas and the getaway routes were blocked. On the night of 25 Sep 2021, contact was again established by one such patrol with the terrorists approximately 800 meters inside the LC. Eventually by afternoon of 26 Sep 2021, one Pakistani terrorist Atiq ur Rehman @ Qari Anas, belonging to District Attock in Punjab (Pakistan) aged 33 yrs was eliminated. The second Pakistani terrorist, named Ali Babar Patra, son of Late Mohd Lateef r/o Dipalpur, Distt - Okara Punjab (Pakistan), appealed to surrender and was captured alive without causing any harm to him, the Army said.

