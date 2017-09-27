"Was Jayalalithaa conscious when thumb impression was acquired?" Madras HC asks EC

"Was Jayalalithaa's thumb impression, on nominations for bypolls in October last year, acquired while she was conscious?" this is the question Madras High Court raised on Wednesday. The court, while hearing a petition filed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), asked the Principal Secretary of the Election Commission of India to appear in person on October 6.

DMK leader Saravanan had moved the High Court questioning the credibility of Jayalalithaa's thumb impression on nominations filed by AIADMK candidates in the run-up to the 2016 Aravakurichi, Thanjavur, and Thirupparankundram assembly constituencies. Following revelations and counter statements of AIADMK ministers on Jayalalithaa's health condition and access during her stay in the Apollo hospital, the DMK has now sought a CBI probe into her death. The recent statements by AIADMK ministers, contradicting each other, have only fuelled speculation around the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's death.

The DMK has raised doubts over the credibility of Jayalalithaa's thumb impression on the nomination papers. The AIADMK's bylaws, as well as Election Commission's rules, it is mandatory for the general secretary to sign on the nomination papers. Three candidates, however, had received Jayalalithaa's thumb impression. Doctors at the Apollo hospital had claimed that they had acquired Jayalalithaa's thumb impression with her permission.

