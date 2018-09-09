  • search

War cry: Amit Shah tells BJP to take opposition to the cleaners on urban naxals

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kerala: Nun found dead in a well
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 9: Build a strong campaign against the Congress and other opposition parties which are supporting urban naxals for the sake of vote bank politics, BJP chief Amit Shah said.

    Shah sought to pitch the debate between BJP with programmes for making India and a breaking India intent by other parties such as the Congress. He said that these would be important matters ahead of the assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    BJP chief Amit Shah
    BJP chief Amit Shah

    Shah also went on to praise, Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis for the police crackdown on naxal sympathisers.

    Also Read | Arrested activists were part of Maoist fronts says police

    He said that the opposition continues to shamelessly endorse these naxals who have serious charges against them ranging from conspiring to to purchase arms and also plotting to kill the Prime Minister. He said that the administration in Maharashtra should be congratulated for the actions it has taken in the interest of national security.

    Read more about:

    urban naxals congress 2019 lok sabha elections devendra fadnavis bjp campaign amit shah bjp oppostion

    Story first published: Sunday, September 9, 2018, 12:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue