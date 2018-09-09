War cry: Amit Shah tells BJP to take opposition to the cleaners on urban naxals

New Delhi, Sep 9: Build a strong campaign against the Congress and other opposition parties which are supporting urban naxals for the sake of vote bank politics, BJP chief Amit Shah said.

Shah sought to pitch the debate between BJP with programmes for making India and a breaking India intent by other parties such as the Congress. He said that these would be important matters ahead of the assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Shah also went on to praise, Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis for the police crackdown on naxal sympathisers.

He said that the opposition continues to shamelessly endorse these naxals who have serious charges against them ranging from conspiring to to purchase arms and also plotting to kill the Prime Minister. He said that the administration in Maharashtra should be congratulated for the actions it has taken in the interest of national security.