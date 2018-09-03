  • search

Wanted to silence Hindu leaders, 5 arrested in Coimbatore tell cops

    Chennai, Sep 3: The police busted a major plot to kill Hindu leaders in Coimbatore. The Special Investigation Unit of the Coimbatore police arrested five persons in connection with the case. During questioning the accused persons said that they planned on eliminating Arjun Sampath of the Hindu Makkal Katchi and Mookambika Mani of the Hindu Munnani.

    As per the modus operandi, a group of four had landed in Coimbatore to kill the leaders. The fifth person had received them, the police said.

    During the questioning, the accused said that the elimination was planned to silence the voice of these leaders. The police had concerted intelligence on these persons. In fact they had claimed that they were in Coimbatore to attend a marriage.

    Police sources tell OneIndia that this is part of a larger conspiracy. There have been attempts to eliminate Hindu leaders in Coimbatore. Active groups are taking part in this conspiracy, the police also said.

    All the five persons have been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. Further investigation into the matter is still on.

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 12:01 [IST]
